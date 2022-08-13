Har Ghar Tiranga: Bhagwat hoists tricolour at RSS HQ

Har Ghar Tiranga: Bhagwat hoists tricolour at RSS headquarters

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 13 2022, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 22:13 ist
Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: IANS Photo

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday hoisted the tricolour at the organization's headquarters here as part of the `Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Nagpur district collector R Vimla visited the RSS headquarters during the day and presented Bhagwat a national flag under the campaign, a Union government initiative to mark 75 years of Independence, an official said.

The Sangh headquarters in Mahal area also houses residential quarters of Bhagwat and some other functionaries. A day before, the Sangh also changed the display pictures (DPs) of its Facebook and Twitter accounts to the tricolour.

Questions had been raised on social media earlier as to why the RSS, ideological parent of the ruling BJP, had not yet uploaded the tricolour as DP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the citizens to upload images of the national flag as display pictures as part of `Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

RSS
Mohan Bhagwat
India News
Nagpur

What's Brewing

Where was Gandhi during the eve of Independence?

Where was Gandhi during the eve of Independence?

Academy calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a 'faithful' remake

Academy calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a 'faithful' remake

Vintage clothing as a social experiment

Vintage clothing as a social experiment

The poet who coined 'Inquilab Zindabad'

The poet who coined 'Inquilab Zindabad'

Astronaut Jessica Watkins sets sight on Moon and Mars

Astronaut Jessica Watkins sets sight on Moon and Mars

Attack on Salman Rushdie: World appalled, horrified

Attack on Salman Rushdie: World appalled, horrified

Which diet will help save our planet?

Which diet will help save our planet?

 