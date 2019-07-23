Harbhajan's 'bigoted' Chandrayaan-2 tweet gets berated

As congratulatory tweets kept pouring in post the launch of ISRO's Chandrayaan-2, Twitteratis weren't particularly excited about the one posted by cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Some countries have moon on their flags

🇵🇰🇹🇷🇹🇳🇱🇾🇦🇿🇩🇿🇲🇾🇲🇻🇲🇷 While some countries having their flags on moon

🇺🇸 🇷🇺 🇮🇳 🇨🇳#Chandrayaan2theMoon — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 22, 2019

Twitter users didn't miss the link when Singh said 'Some countries have moon on their flags,' following it with what looked liked flags of only Muslim-dominated nations before saying 'While some countries have their flags on the moon,' adding India's flag alongside the likes of China, Russia and the US.

One of the responses to the tweet came from activist and the secretary of the All India Progressive Women's Association, Kavita Krishnan who said -- "May I disturb this bigoted story of yours with some reality? This is the Nepal flag, also with the crescent moon on it. Literally 'flagging' all 'Muslim' countries, is the essence of Islamophobic baiting & profiling. Wish you cd learn from Sri Lankan cricketers & rise above this," along with a picture of Nepal's flag.

May I disturb this bigoted story of yours with some reality? This is the Nepal flag, also with the crescent moon on it. Literally 'flagging' all 'Muslim' countries, is the essence of Islamophobic baiting & profiling. Wish you cd learn from Sri Lankan cricketers & rise above this. pic.twitter.com/HMPkexOE2V — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) July 23, 2019

Shame on you @harbhajan_singh . Your Tweet is in bad taste and shows Indians in a bad light. You are not a True Sportsman.

You are a Communal Person I hope @bcci takes action against

You for your Communal Tweet and stops yours Pension . Shame on You. — Ashish Joshi (@acjoshi) July 22, 2019

Who so ever is out of work, starts prepping for joining BJP! — Jas Oberoi | ਜੱਸ ਓਬਰੌਏ (@iJasOberoi) July 22, 2019

@GaurangBhardwa1 ye bhi ek customary tweet hai after any ISRO launch, just like real vs fake feminism wala. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 22, 2019

What a shame, open bigotry. Reaching moon is not the best indicator for development. Some countries with moon on their flags are much ahead on HDI than others who have flags on moon.

During a proud national moment, you must add a communal angle, no? Pathetic — Jaini /উজ্জয়িনী/ اجینی (@IchbinUjjaini) July 23, 2019

Users, Indians and from across the border, didn't hold back.

Even if you reach Saturn you will still be a small nation trying to one-up Pakistan. No grace at all. Build more toilets. — Meraj Hasan (@_merajhasan) July 22, 2019

Countries with flags on moon

🇺🇸 Needs 🇵🇰 for face saving in the region..

🇷🇺 Needs 🇵🇰 to stay viable in the region..

🇨🇳 Needs 🇵🇰 to dominate the region..

🇮🇳 Needs 🇵🇰 for a good kicks in their Indian butts off & on to know their actual worth in region.#Chandrayan2 #ISRO — SadiaSattar (@SadiaSattar_) July 22, 2019

Sir, now I Understand what is the Similarity between You and Sunday School?? No Class — Nehr_who (@Nehr_who) July 22, 2019

Some countries have moon on their flags and morons in their countries. 🇵🇰 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 23, 2019

There were a few tweets in Singh's support as well. Like this one:

Its a clever punch line, where is the offence in it? No need to paint religion and start a border war on twitter. ( also why is every paki response "get toilets first"? Is that the only thing you have more of than India?) — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 22, 2019

India had on Monday launched Chandrayaan-2 on-board its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh with the aim of landing a rover in the unexplored lunar south pole.

