Harbhajan's 'bigoted' Chandrayaan-2 tweet gets berated

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 23 2019, 20:03pm ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2019, 21:00pm ist

As congratulatory tweets kept pouring in post the launch of ISRO's Chandrayaan-2, Twitteratis weren't particularly excited about the one posted by cricketer Harbhajan Singh. 

 

Twitter users didn't miss the link when Singh said 'Some countries have moon on their flags,' following it with what looked liked flags of only Muslim-dominated nations before saying 'While some countries have their flags on the moon,' adding India's flag alongside the likes of China, Russia and the US. 

One of the responses to the tweet came from activist and the secretary of the All India Progressive Women's Association, Kavita Krishnan who said -- "May I disturb this bigoted story of yours with some reality? This is the Nepal flag, also with the crescent moon on it. Literally 'flagging' all 'Muslim' countries, is the essence of Islamophobic baiting & profiling. Wish you cd learn from Sri Lankan cricketers & rise above this," along with a picture of Nepal's flag.   

Users, Indians and from across the border, didn't hold back. 

 

There were a few tweets in Singh's support as well. Like this one:

 

 

India had on Monday launched Chandrayaan-2 on-board its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh with the aim of landing a rover in the unexplored lunar south pole. 
 

