Haryana appoints Manika Sheokand as ‘Goodwill Ambassador’

The Haryana government has appointed Femina Miss Grand India-2021 Manika Sheokand as the state’s ‘Goodwill Ambassador’ for water conservation.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar handed over the appointment letter and agreement to Sheokand in a programme organised at Haryana Niwas on Saturday, an official statement said here.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said spreading awareness about water conservation is the need of the hour. “Water is one of the key necessities of everyone's life. Life is not possible without water. Just as time is considered precious, water is also very precious, he added. The chief minister congratulated Manika for coming forward for this campaign and wished Manika good luck for the upcoming competitions.

Sheokand is a native of Uchana in Jind district and has done her BTech in Chemical Engineering. “I am the daughter of a farmer and understand the importance of water conservation,” said Sheokand. She said she was very impressed with the water conservation schemes of the Haryana government.

She added that the chief minister's vision of considering water as heritage has immensely impressed her.

Impressed by this thinking of the Haryana government, she offered to work as an ambassador to support this noble cause. She said that it is a matter of pride for her to be appointed as the 'Goodwill Ambassador' of the water conservation campaign by the Haryana Government.

“I have always been a supporter of environmental protection. I express my gratitude to the chief minister, for appointing me 'Goodwill Ambassador' for the water conservation campaign,” said Manika Sheokand. Manika's parents were also present on this occasion.