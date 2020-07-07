Haryana cop scribbles vehicle number before being killed, leads to the accused's arrest: Report

Of the six accused of murdering two on-duty policemen in Haryana's Sonipat district last week, five have been arrested while the sixth was killed by police in Jind district, Haryana Police told NDTV on Monday.

Haryana Police Chief Manoj Yadava praised one of the fallen policemen, Constable Ravinder Singh (23) who scribbled the registration number of the accused’s vehicle on his hand before he was killed.

“It was basic policing skill that our brave Constable Ravinder Singh displayed before losing his life. He had scribbled the vehicle number on his hand which was noticed during the post-mortem,” Yadava said.

The registration number of the accused was a crucial lead in solving the murder case of Ravinder Singh and Special Police Officer Kaptan Singh (43), the police chief said.

The two policemen were found lying in a pool of blood last Tuesday. Initial investigation showed that the two encountered the accused drinking in a car parked on the Sonipat-Jind Road near the Butana Police Station despite a curfew in place.

The officers tried to disperse them, which led to an argument followed by an attack using sharp weapons, according to the report.

The accused allegedly sped off towards Jind after the attack.

“The SOPs already exist and it just needs to be reiterated. Using bulletproof jackets and vehicles during such operation, maintaining secrecy of the details are a few such guidelines which exist,” Yadava said.

Constable Ravinder Singh would be recommended for a posthumous police medal, he added.