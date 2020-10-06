Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala tests positive for coronavirus

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala tests positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, the minister said he was feeling fine and urged those who cam ein contact with him to get tested.
सभी साथियों के लिए सूचना -
मेरी Covid-19 की रिपोर्ट positive आई है। मेरा स्वास्थ्य ठीक है। आग्रह है कि बीते कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आए लोग अपना ध्यान रखें और डॉक्टर सलाह दें तो टेस्ट करवाएं। pic.twitter.com/whuguUR3bp
— Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) October 6, 2020
