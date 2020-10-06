Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala tests positive for coronavirus

Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala positive for Covid-19

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 06 2020, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 15:33 ist
Dushyant Chautala. Credit: PTI

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala tests positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, the minister said he was feeling fine and urged those who cam ein contact with him to get tested.

 

 

Haryana
Dushyant Chautala
Coronavirus
COVID-19

