Health Ministry issues SOP to guide ambulance staff in transporting COVID-19 cases

  • Mar 29 2020, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 18:40 ist
The patient and the attendant should be provided with triple-layer mask and gloves, the SOP said. PTI/File

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday laid down the standard operating procedure (SOP) for medical staff attending to or transporting a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19.

It said the SOP is meant to guide and train ambulance drivers and technicians in transporting COVID-19 patients.

"Ideally, there should be ambulances identified specifically for transporting COVID suspect patients or those who have developed complications, to the health facilities," according to the SOP.

"Currently, there are two types of ambulances – ALS (with ventilators) and BLS (without ventilators). States may empanel other ambulances having basic equipment like that of BLS and use it for COVID patients," the Health Ministry said.

It warned against use of the '102 ambulances' for coronavirus patients and said they should only be used to transport pregnant women and sick infants.

The emergency medical technician (EMT), driver of ambulance must wear personal protective equipment (PPE) when handling, managing and transporting identified and suspected cases of COVID-19.

The patient and the attendant should be provided with triple-layer mask and gloves, the SOP said.

The ministry also provided a sample questionnaire to identify COVID-19 cases in its SOP.

