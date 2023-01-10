Highly avoidable: DGCA to Go First over B'luru fiasco

Highly avoidable: DGCA in show cause notice to Go First for leaving 50+ flyers behind

The regulator has issued the show cause notice to Accountable Manager/Chief Operation Officer of Go First

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 10 2023, 17:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 17:47 ist
On Monday, Go First operated flight G8-116 from Bengaluru to Delhi but left behind 55 passengers. Credit: Twitter/@GoFirstairways

Aviation watchdog DGCA on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Go First for leaving behind 55 passengers in a coach at Bengaluru airport, after finding that "multiple mistakes" led to the incident.

On Monday, Go First operated flight G8-116 from Bengaluru to Delhi but left behind 55 passengers in the passenger coach at Bengaluru airport.

"... in the instant case, multiple mistakes such as lack of proper communication, co-ordination, reconciliation and confirmation have resulted in a highly avoidable situation," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

The regulator has issued the show cause notice to Accountable Manager/Chief Operation Officer of Go First as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

"However, to follow the principles of natural justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA and based on that further action will be taken," the statement said.

Go First
Airlines
flights
Aviation
civil aviation
DGCA
Bengaluru
Delhi
Kempegowda International Airport
