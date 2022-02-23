Hijab Row Live: Kannada film actor Chetan Kumar arrested for tweeting against HC Judge

In view of the hijab controversy, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant has extended the prohibitory orders around educational institutions till March 8. The prohibitory orders were earlier issued for two weeks, till February 22. Protests and agitations continue in a few places of the state over the hijab row. Stay tuned for more updates.
Kannada film actor Chetan Kumar arrested for tweeting against HC Judge
Kannada film actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa has been arrested allegedly for his objectionable tweet against the a High Court judge who is hearing theHijabcase.
"Kannada film actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa has been arrested by Bengaluru City Police. An on-its-own FIR was registered on Tuesday and under 505(2) and 504 of the IPC. Based on the tweet, the FIR was registered in Sheshadripuram Police Station," M N Anucheth, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Central Division said in a statement. Chetan had allegedly tweeted against a High Court judge hearing theHijabcase.
More girls remove hijab for classes; stirs go on in parts of Karnataka
Though the number of girls removing hijab and attending classes in colleges went up on Tuesday, some girls and parents continued protests against the ban on headscarves.
Claiming right under Article 25 and 19 (1) (a) runs contrary: Karnataka govt tells HC
The state government on Tuesday argued that the petitioner students, challenging the uniform/dress code as well as the government order on the question of wearing of the hijab, cannot simultaneously rely on both Article 25 and Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution.
