Himachal Pradesh govt supports Citizenship Act, abrogation of Art 370: Bandaru Dattatreya

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Feb 25 2020, 12:46pm ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2020, 13:35pm ist
Bandaru Dattatreya. File photo

The Himachal Pradesh government supports the Citizenship Amendment Act and the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said on Tuesday.

In his address in the state assembly on the first day of budget session, he said,"My government supports CAA, providing Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"It also supports abrogation of Article 370 for ensuring implementation of one Constitution in the entire country."

This could be possible only due to strong leadership at the Centre, he added.

My government also welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court which paved way for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he added.

