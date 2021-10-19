Hindi-Tamil row: Zomato reinstates employee it sacked, founder bats for 'higher tolerance and chill'

Within hours of food delivery company Zomato sacking a customer care executive for telling a customer from Tamil Nadu that Hindi is the country’s “national language,” the company founder Deepinder Goyal tweeted saying they are reinstating the employee, underlining that the "level of tolerance and chill in our country needs to be way higher than it is nowadays".

"An ignorant mistake by someone in a support centre of a food delivery company became a national issue. The level of tolerance and chill in our country needs to be way higher than it is nowadays. Who's to be blamed here? On that note, we are reinstating the agent – this alone is not something she should have been fired for. This is easily something she can learn and do better about going forward," Goyal said in a tweet.

Adding that "we should all tolerate each other's imperfections and appreciate each other's language and regional sentiments," Goyal said, "Tamil Nadu – we love you. Just as much as we love the rest of the country. Not more, not less. We are all the same, as much as we are different."

Earlier, after an uproar over the incident, Zomato released a statement in English and Tamil on Tuesday afternoon to apologise on behalf of the customer care agent, saying the company understands that food and language are "core to any local culture" and that it "takes both of them seriously".