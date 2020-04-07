Hope to see UK PM Boris Johnson in perfect health soon: PM Modi

Hope to see UK PM in perfect health soon: PM Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 07 2020, 00:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 00:49 ist
Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital for treatment of coronavirus. AFP/10 Downing Street/Pippa Fowels/File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hoped that his British counterpart Boris Johnson, admitted to a hospital for treatment of coronavirus, finds himself in perfect health soon.

"Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

British Prime Minister Johnson had earlier tweeted that on the advice of his doctor, he went into hospital for some routine tests as he was still experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

"I'm in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe," he had said.

