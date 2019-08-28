HRD Ministry launches school education portal 'Shagun'

  Aug 28 2019, 14:58pm ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2019, 15:01pm ist
Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ launches the 'School Education Shagun Integrated Online Junction', in New Delhi. PTI photo

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday launched a web portal 'Shagun', which links over 15 lakh schools across the country to provide all the information on school education.

The schools have been geo-tagged and all the data provided by them can be accessed through this portal.

"The progress of the country is dependent on education and the foundation of education needs to be solid. Shagun is an important initiative and through this portal. More than 2.3 lakh educational websites can be integrated," the minister said.

According to HRD officials, there will also be a third-party verification of the information provided by schools.

