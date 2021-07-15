Skill development of new generation needed: PM Modi

Huge demand for skilling, re-skilling, up-skilling due to fast-changing technology: PM Modi

He said that the skilled workforce has helped India in fighting an effective battle against the Covid-19 pandemic

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2021, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 11:30 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Emphasising the importance of skill development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling of people need to be expedited as there is going to be a huge demand for this due to fast-changing technology.

He said that the skill development of the new generation is a national need and is the foundation of Aatmnirbhar Bharat.

Speaking on the occasion of the World Youth Skill Day, he also called for giving momentum to the Skill India Mission by capitalising on the gains of the last six years.

"Learning should not stop with earning. Only a skilled person will grow in today's world. This is applicable to both people and countries," Modi said while exhorting the stakeholders to continuously skill, re-skill and up-skill.

"This needs to be expedited as there is going to be a huge demand for re-skilling due to fast-changing technology," he said.

He added that India providing smart and skilled manpower solutions to the world should be at the core of our strategy of skilling youth.

The Prime Minister said that more than 1.25 crore young persons have been trained under Pradhanmantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna.

He said that the skilled workforce has helped India in fighting an effective battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further, talking about 'Going Online As Leaders' (GOAL), he said it is helping the tribal population with areas like art and culture.

“In the coming days, we need to make such campaigns more widespread and make ourselves and the country Aatmanirbhar through skilling," he added. 

Narendra Modi
Skill development
Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

