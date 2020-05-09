I am healthy, not suffering from any disease, says Amit Shah

Denying rumours that he was seriously ill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he remains in perfect health and does not suffer from any ailment.

Shah's statement came after social media was abuzz with speculation over his health, with some even suggesting that he was suffering from cancer and could even lose his life, in the past few days citing his "absence" in public.

"In the past few days, some friends in social media have been spreading rumours about my health. It went to the extent that some people even wished my death through tweets," he said.

Shah said he was working till late night everyday as the country was fighting COVID-19 and he was not aware of it initially. When it was brought to his notice, he said he felt that if some were "happy" about it, they should be allowed to remain happy and so no clarification was issued.

However, he said lakhs of party workers and well-wishers expressed their concern in the past two days, which he could not overlook. "That is why I am issuing a clarification now. I am healthy and I have no ailment," he said.

He also went on to say that as per Hindu beliefs, such speculation and rumours add to one's years and that people should not waste time.

Shah said he hopes that people will concentrate on their own work and allow him to do his bit.

He also said that he bores no ill-will against those who spread rumours against him.

Soon after Shah's statement was released on social media, several BJP leaders took to Twitter to condemn the rumour mongers.

BJP president J P Nadda tweeted, "it is highly condemnable to spread rumours about Amit Shah's health. It exposes the mindset of those people who spread the rumours. I pray to God to give wisdom to these people."

Cricketer-turned-BJP MP, Gautam Gambhir tweeted, "These baseless rumours against the Hon'ble Home Minister spread with malicious intent show the moral bankruptcy of his adversaries. Same people claim to be flag bearers of liberalism & progressive mindset. Sick!"