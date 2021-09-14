I&B Ministry now on Telegram to counter fake news

I&B Ministry now on Telegram to counter fake news

PIB Fact Check is the only central government fact-checking arm, which was established in November 2019

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 14 2021, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 14:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday launched its account on social media platform Telegram to counter fake news.

It was launched as 'PIB Fact Check', which is one of the few government entities to have a Telegram channel, aims to verify information related to the Centre and disseminate to its subscribers.

“Earlier, fake channels were being run on Telegram in the name of fact check. PIB, along with Telegram, got these fraudulent channels removed,” said ministry sources.

PIB Fact Check is the only central government fact-checking arm, which was established in November 2019.

Check out the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Information and Broadcasting Ministry
Telegram
India News
PIB

Related videos

What's Brewing

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

Cast(e) this idea away

Cast(e) this idea away

Explained | Why is TN seeking exemption from NEET?

Explained | Why is TN seeking exemption from NEET?

Scientists decode mystery behind Odisha 'black tiger'

Scientists decode mystery behind Odisha 'black tiger'

DH Toon | Is BJP's skin 'thicker than 56 inches'?

DH Toon | Is BJP's skin 'thicker than 56 inches'?

How can we help kids amid Covid-19 third wave threat?

How can we help kids amid Covid-19 third wave threat?

 