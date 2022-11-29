'If Holocaust is right...': Anupam Kher reacts to IFFI Jury head's comments on 'The Kashmir Files'

If Holocaust right...: Kher on 'Kashmir Files' critique

Lapid made the comment on the closing day of the nine-day event, calling the film  inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of the IFFI

  Nov 29 2022
Bollywood actor Anupam Kher reacts to IFFI head's comments on 'The Kashmir Files'. Credit: Twitter / @ANI

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury head for the international competition section Nadav Lapid's comment on Vivek Agnihotri-directed The Kashmir Files calling it a 'vulgar, propaganda' movie sparked a controversy. Lapid made the statement on the closing day of the nine-day event, calling the film inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of the festival. 

Reacting to Lapid's comment, actor Anupam Kher, who has been a part of The Kashmir Files' said the filmmaker's remarks were uncalled for and shameful.

Speaking to ANI, Kher said, " I dont want to say much, if holocaust is right, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too. This all seems pre-planned as immediately after that the toolkit gang became active. May God give him wisdom.."

Also Read | 'The Kashmir Files' a vulgar, propaganda film; inappropriate for IFFI: Jury head

Kher added, "Coming from a community - Jews - who suffered the holocaust, he also pained those people who suffered this tragedy several yrs ago. May the God give him wisdom so that he doesn't use the tragedy of thousands and lakhs of people from the stage to fulfill his agenda."

Lapid while speaking at the closing ceremony had said, "14 out of the 15 films had their cinematic qualities and defaults and evoked vivid discussion. We were all of us disturbed and shocked by the 15th film The Kashmir Files, that felt for us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival."
 

