IMA to protest on June 18 against assault on doctors, modern medicine

Days after a running feud with Yoga Guru Ramdev over his comments on modern medicine, the Indian Medical Association on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking noting of incidents of assault on doctors by relatives of patients and seeking his intervention to curb the purposeful spread of misinformation against modern medicine and Covid-19 vaccination by certain people with vested interests.

"All such acts of omission and commission on behalf of any person raising doubts in the minds of the common public against the protocol guidance issued by the Ministry of Health for treatment of Covid-19 infected patients – ought to be suitably punished and simultaneously, any attempt of any person to fool the gullible public and promote so-called magic remedies or wonder drugs without the approval of the Ministry of Health, Government of India – ought to be immediately curtailed," the IMA said in a three-page letter to the Prime Minister.

The IMA asked the Prime Minister to ensure optimum milieu for medical professionals so that they can work without fear as it highlighted the "increasing incidents of physical violence against the doctors and the health care professionals in this country".

It cited the "brutal attack on young doctor in Assam" as a case in point in which 24 people were later arrested. The doctor was brutally beaten by a mob after the death of a Covid-19 patient.

"The Health Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019, which seeks to punish people who assault on-duty doctors and other healthcare professionals by imposing a jail term of up to 10 years – which, apparently, was dismissed by the Home Ministry during an inter-ministerial consultation over the draft law, ought to be promulgated immediately along with the incorporation of provisions from the IPC/CrPC and with stipulations for a fixed time schedule for speedy conclusion of trials. All those involved in such heinous crimes ought to be punished to also create an effective deterrent for other antisocial elements who may indulge in attacking any health care professionals," the IMA said.

Besides intellectual meets and dialogues, IMA will organise a National Protest Day on June 18 to press for their demands.

Lauding the PM for countering vaccination hesitancy effectively, IMA demanded that persons spreading misinformation against the Covid-19 vaccination drive must be booked and punished in accordance with the law, including under relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

It also demanded 'Covid martyrs' status for doctors who have lost their lives in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

