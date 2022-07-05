IMD warns of very heavy rains over central India, west coast

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan area of Maharashtra, Goa, coastal Karnataka, and Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position at this time of the year. There are strong westerly winds along the west coast in the lower tropospheric levels, IMD bulletin said.

"The low pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood now lies over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining northest Madhya Pradesh and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 kms above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height," it said.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely to continue over many parts of west coast, central India and islands.

The IMD also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over rest parts of the country.