In a first, indigenously-developed Tejas aircraft to make debut at foreign air exercise

In a first, Tejas to make debut at foreign air exercise

An IAF contingent comprising of 110 air warriors has arrived at Al Dahfra air base of United Arab Emirates for participating in the exercise Desert Flag

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 25 2023, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 19:49 ist
The IAF would be participating with five Tejas and two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. Credit: Reuters Photo

Five Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) of the Indian Air Force will participate in a multilateral exercise in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first participation of the indigenously developed jets in a military wargame in a foreign country.

An IAF contingent comprising of 110 air warriors has arrived at Al Dahfra air base of United Arab Emirates for participating in the exercise Desert Flag, officials said.

The IAF would be participating with five Tejas and two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

"This is the first occasion when the LCA Tejas shall participate in an international flying exercise outside India," said an official.

Exercise Desert Flag is a multilateral air exercise in which air forces from the UAE, France, Kuwait, Australia, the UK, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, Republic of Korea, and the US would also be participating.

The exercise is scheduled from February 27 to March 17.

"The aim of the exercise is to participate in diverse fighter engagements and learn from the best practices of various air forces," the official said.

Tejas, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, is a single-engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

Indian Air Force
IAF
LCA Tejas
India News

