In Pictures: India Under Lockdown Day 54

With the ushering in of Lockdown 4.0 for the next two weeks, a number of restrictions across the states are being eased in a phased manner. States are set to release their own set of guidelines for the extended lockdown. As life seems to be slowing chugging back to normalcy in India amid the scare of coronavirus pandemic, here's how the nation looks during the lockdown, in pictures.
Migrants wait at a government school to get screened before boarding buses for the Anand Vihar Railway Station to leave for their native places, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in east Delhi, Monday, May 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Drivers and conductors of low floor buses, operated by Bhopal City Link Limited, demonstrate over non payment of their wages since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown, in Bhopal, Monday, May 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)
People maintain social distance as they wait for distribution of relief materials, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, at Santipur town in Nadia district, Monday, May 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Traffic congestion seen at Delhi-UP border during the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi, Monday, May 18, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
Migrant workers rest as they wait to cross the border to reach their home state of Uttar Pradesh, during an extended nationwide lockdown on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 18, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo
Migrants walk in a group as they try to return to their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, at Delhi-UP border in New Delhi, Monday, May 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Municipal workers wearing protective suits cremate the mortal remains of a COVID-19 patient, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Karad, Monday, May 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Poor people stand in a queue to collect food from volunteers during 4th phase of COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata, Monday, May 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Migrant workers gather outside a police station to take a bus directed to a railway terminus for boarding a special train during a nationwide lockdown in Mumbai on May 18, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
A man checks his mobile phone as he sits on a cement block tied to concertina wire laid across a road in front of pharmacy shops during an extended lockdown in Srinagar, May 18, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo
A policeman fills up bottles with drinking water to migrant workers of a special train service departing for Uttar Pradesh after a government eased a nationwide lockdown in Ajmer on May 18, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
A passenger carries her luggage as she waits for a means of transport after arriving via a train, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, Monday, May 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)