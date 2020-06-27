In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 93

India on Saturday touched the 5 lakh-mark by recording a new single-day spike of over 18,500 cases. 2,20,479 samples were tested on Friday and 79,96,707 samples have been tested to date. Even as the lockdown eases, the flattening of the pandemic's curve in India looks distant. Let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown, in pictures.
People stand in a queue to buy essentials from a shop after the state government declared complete lockdown from June 28 to curb the spread of coronavirus disease, in Guwahati, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
Medics interact with residents during a door-to-door COVID-19 survey and testing, at Paharganj in New Delhi, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
A woman wades through a flooded area at a village, in Nagaon district, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
BJP MP Bharati Pawar pays tribute to martyr Sachin Vikram, who lost his life during the Galwan valley clash, in Nashik district, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
Swadeshi Jagran Manch activists burn Chinese goods during a protest, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walk towards different localities before the start of a check-up camp for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai. Credit/Reuters Photo
A medic collects samples during door-to-door COVID-19 testing, at Paharganj in New Delhi, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks in an alley of a slum area during a check-up camp for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India. Credit/Reuters Photo
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India June 27, 2020. Credit/Reuters Photo
Devotees offers prayer outside the closed gate of Kalighat Kali temple on the occasion of 'Bipodtarini' puja in Kolkata, Saturday, June, 27, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo