In subtle message to Putin, Modi stresses 'respect for sovereignty' of all nations

Respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states underpin contemporary global order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, sending out a message to President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, after a medical student from Karnataka became the first Indian casualty of Russia’s military aggression into Ukraine.

As Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, 21, was killed in shelling by Russian Armed Forces at Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Modi had phone calls with President Emmanuel Macron of France and President Andrzej Duda of Poland. He also spoke to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, over the phone.

Modi reiterated during his phone-calls with Macron, Duda and Michel India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and a return to dialogue thus once again tacitly calling upon Putin to stop Russia’s invasion into the East European nation.

The Prime Minister welcomed the talks between the two parties (Russia and Ukraine) and stressed the importance of ensuring free and uninterrupted humanitarian access and the smooth movement of all people.

He also briefed the French President about India's efforts to evacuate its citizens from the conflict areas and to send urgent relief supplies, including medicines for the affected populations in Ukraine.

India started sending humanitarian assistance to Ukraine on Tuesday.

