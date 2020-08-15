Independence Day live updates: India celebrates 73 years of freedom amid Covid-19 pandemic

As India walks into its 74th year of independence amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver his seventh consecutive speech at Red Fort and will also unfurl the flag. According to a Defence ministry statement, the prime minister will also receive the Guard of Honour contingent, consisting of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. Follow live updates on India's Independence Day, only on DH.