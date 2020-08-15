Independence Day live updates: India celebrates 73 years of freedom amid Covid-19 pandemic

As India walks into its 74th year of independence amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver his seventh consecutive speech at Red Fort and will also unfurl the flag. According to a Defence ministry statement, the prime minister will also receive the Guard of Honour contingent, consisting of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. Follow live updates on India's Independence Day, only on DH.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurls the national flag at his residence
"We will get freedom in its true meaning when India becomes self-reliant. So today we need to take a pledge to make India self-reliant," he said.
Independence Day: India's journey through the decades
As India walks into its 74th year of independence, we take a look at the seven decades that have gone by, highlighting some of the major events that helped shape the nation.
Union health minister Dr Darsh Vardhan wishes citizens a happy Independence Day
Security checks are being conducted at Red Fort ahead of Independece Day celebrations
Union minister Prakash Javadekar wishes all citizens a happy Independence Day
DH Radio | The Lead: The voice of 103-year-old freedom fighter H S Doreswamy
74th Independence Day | Historic moments that marked India's independence movement
Independence Day: Top 10 messages, wishes to share with family and friends
India is all set to celebrate the country's 74th Independence Day on August 15. This date marks the end of colonial rule in India, making it a sovereign nation.
How the Press participated in India's freedom struggle
History books across India are filled with grand stories of the Indian independence struggle. Turn to any page of those books and you'll find tales of brave men and women who stood in open defiance of the British Raj even in the face of death and those who chose a more silent path. But there is another facet of this struggle, one that is not spoken of nearly as much as it should: the Press.
We believe in peace but are ready to give befitting response to expansionism: Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday sent a subtle message to China through his address on the Independence Day eve, saying that India is capable of giving a "befitting response to any attempt of aggression" as he mentioned the "misadventure of expansion" by "some in our neighbourhood".
Independence Day: The evolution of the Indian flag to the tricolour we know
Tha national flag of a nation is synonymous with its ethos and is a matter of pride and great value. Great thought is put into designing these flags and every element of a flag has a symbolic meaning.
PM Narendra Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort on Saturday.
