Independence Day: Top 10 messages, wishes to share with family and friends

India is all set to celebrate the country's 74th Independence Day on August 15. This date marks the end of colonial rule in India, making it a sovereign nation.

Independence Day in India is always celebrated in a flamboyant manner as it includes parades, cultural extravaganza, flag hoisting, the PM's address to the nation among other activities.

Also read: Over 4,000 invited for Independence Day event at Red Fort, precautionary measures in place

However, the 74th Independence Day might be a low-key affair due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, citizens of the country can always celebrate the day by wishing each other with messages.

Here are some messages that you can forward to you dear ones to wish them on this historic day:

Independence Day is the day not only to engage in celebrations, but also to remember each and every sacrifice made to make this day possible. Wishing you Happy Independence Day.

Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge. At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.

Be the change you want to see in our country. Happy Independence Day.

Thousands laid down their lives so that our country could breathe this day. Never forget their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day.

The future of the country depends upon its students. Your perseverance, dedication and commitment to your life will determine the future of India. Happy Independence Day.

Others might have forgotten, but never can I. May the tricolour of my country furls very high. Happy Independence Day.

With a true national spirit of courage, integrity, sacrifice, liberty and independence. I wish you a happy Independence Day.

Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India. Happy Independence Day.

Let your heart bask in free spirit. Let your soul soar high, with the essence of freedom. Happy Independence Day.

Meet the young India. Emerging with flying colours, dynamic and versatile in every manner. Let the world know we are back with a bang. Happy Independence Day.

Credit: Pinterest