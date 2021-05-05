India accounted for one in four Covid-19 deaths globally last week: WHO

India accounted for nearly half of the Covid-19 cases reported worldwide last week and one in four of deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.
"India accounts for over 90 per cent of both cases and deaths in the region, as well as 46% of global cases and 25 per cent of global deaths reported in the past week," the Geneva-based agency said in its weekly epidemiological report.
