'One in four global Covid deaths last week from India'

India accounted for one in four Covid-19 deaths globally last week: WHO

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • May 05 2021, 13:12 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 13:21 ist
Relatives mourn the death of a Covid-19 victim, at a crematorium in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

India accounted for nearly half of the Covid-19 cases reported worldwide last week and one in four of deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

"India accounts for over 90 per cent of both cases and deaths in the region, as well as 46% of global cases and 25 per cent of global deaths reported in the past week," the Geneva-based agency said in its weekly epidemiological report.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
COVID-19
Coronavirus
World Health Organization
WHO

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

New Zealand leader Ardern plans to marry in summer

New Zealand leader Ardern plans to marry in summer

Global vaccine crisis is ominous for climate change

Global vaccine crisis is ominous for climate change

Canadian Gurudwara transforms into vaccination centre

Canadian Gurudwara transforms into vaccination centre

DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue

DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue

Over 400 drive in to get Covid-19 jabs in Mumbai

Over 400 drive in to get Covid-19 jabs in Mumbai

8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19

8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19

 