India adds 34,973 new Covid-19 cases, 260 fatalities

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 10 2021, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 09:54 ist
India recorded 34,973 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,31,74,954, while the active cases declined to 3,90,646, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,42,009 with 260 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

A decline of 2,968 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 72.37 crore.

As many as 17,87,611 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 53,86,04,854.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

