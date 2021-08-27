India administers record 1 crore Covid shots in a day

India administers over 1 crore Covid vaccine doses, highest ever in a single day

The cumulative number of doses given since the vaccination drive began on January 16 to now adds up to 62.17 crore

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 27 2021, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 22:58 ist
On August 17, over 88 lakh doses of the vaccine were administered across the country. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Friday administered more than one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines in a single day.

As per the Co-Win dashboard, 1,00,64,032 doses were administered on Friday, taking the cumulative number of doses given since the vaccination drive began on January 16 to 62.17 crore.

“Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

As per the Co-Win dashboard, 48.08 crore beneficiaries have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 14.08 crore persons have received both doses of the vaccine.

The vaccination drive is expected to gain further momentum in September as more than 20 crore doses would be available as vaccine makers step up production.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Mansukh Mandaviya
India News
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football

How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football

DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans

DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

 