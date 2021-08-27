India administers over 1 crore Covid vaccine doses, highest ever in a single day

India on Friday administered more than one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines in a single day.
As per the Co-Win dashboard, 1,00,64,032 doses were administered on Friday, taking the cumulative number of doses given since the vaccination drive began on January 16 to 62.17 crore.
“Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
Record vaccination numbers today!
Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2021
As per the Co-Win dashboard, 48.08 crore beneficiaries have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 14.08 crore persons have received both doses of the vaccine.
The vaccination drive is expected to gain further momentum in September as more than 20 crore doses would be available as vaccine makers step up production.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics
'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports
How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football
DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans
Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa
Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins
Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study
Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement
Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers