End discriminatory approach to minorities: India to Pak

India asks Pakistan to end discriminatory approach towards minorities

Bagchi also cited a number of incidents of targeted attacks on minorities in Pakistan in the recent past including the killing of an 18-year-old Hindu

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 25 2022, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 22:10 ist

India on Thursday called upon Pakistan to end its "discriminatory" approach towards its minorities and ensure their safety in view of a recent case of the alleged kidnapping and forced conversion to Islam of a Sikh girl from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to reports, Dina Kaur was kidnapped and converted to Islam last week but the police refused to file an FIR which triggered a protest by the Sikh community in the Pakistani province.

"It is shocking to see such further levels of religious intolerance in Pakistan. The apathy of law enforcement agencies towards religious minorities is of course part of that system. We see this as yet another instance of religious persecution faced by the minority community in Pakistan," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He was replying to a question on the incident during a media briefing.

Bagchi also cited a number of incidents of targeted attacks on minorities in Pakistan in the recent past including the killing of an 18-year-old Hindu woman for resisting abduction in March and the brutal murder of a Christian pastor in Peshawar in February.

"From our perspective, these instances reveal the atmosphere of insecurity faced by religious minorities in Pakistan and we strongly condemn the targeting of minorities there including Hindus, Sikhs and Christians," Bagchi said.

"The government of India has been raising these issues through diplomatic channels with the government of Pakistan and we call on Pakistan to end this discriminatory approach towards its minorities and discharge its responsibility towards safety, security and well-being of all its citizens," he said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Pakistan
World news
India-Pakistan relations

What's Brewing

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

Rare black panther spotted in Pench Reserve after 2 yrs

Rare black panther spotted in Pench Reserve after 2 yrs

Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts

Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts

Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh

Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh

Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look

John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

 