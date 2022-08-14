India at 75 | Deep dive into India's Independence with these books

75 years ago, on August 15, 1947, the British Raj left the Indian subcontinent with two independent states boiling with rage and bloodlust on one hand, and with relief and joy of freedom on the other. While school history curriculum has taught us the most important instances that define the dark age of the British Raj and the struggle for freedom, here are some informative and gut-wrenching books you should read to satisfy more of your curiosity about our nation. While this article mainly focuses on non-fiction books and historical accounts of events before, leading up to and after independence, read till the end for fiction books that find special mention in the list.