India averts irking China in Hong Kong too

India has reached out to the Hong Kong government a week after it avoided irking China during recent protests at the Special Administrative Region of the communist country against a proposed extradition law.

Vikram Misri, New Delhi's envoy to Beijing, was on a visit to Hong Kong this week. He called on Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of China, on Friday. “They discussed areas of mutual interest and ways to further strengthen the historic and deep ties between India and Hong Kong,” according to a post on Twitter by the Consulate General of India in HKSAR.

Misri also had a meeting with HKSAR Government's Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung Kin Chung.

Misri's meetings with top HKSAR Government officials came just days after the Consulate General of India in Hong Kong declined to send out any official to meet the protesters opposing the move to enact a law that would allow Beijing to get people accused of committing crimes to be extradited from the autonomous territory to the mainland of China.

Hundreds of protesters marched to the consulates of the 19 G-20 nations in Hong Kong on June 26. They urged the leaders of other members of the 20-nation-bloc to put pressure on China during its summit at Osaka in Japan on June 28 and 29 and call upon Chinese President Xi Jinping to stop curbing rights and freedom that the HKSAR citizens had been enjoying despite being a part of the communist country over the past 22 years.

The United States, United Kingdom and 14 other G-20 nations sent out officials from their consulates in Hong Kong to meet the protesters, listen to them and accept the petitions. India, however, did not jump on the bandwagon. Neither did Russia and Indonesia.

New Delhi decided against sending out its officials out of its consulate to meet the protesters, apparently because it did not want to put in jeopardy its détente with Beijing.

India has been carefully avoiding irking China on the issue of Tibet and Taiwan as it has been trying to mend its ties with its eastern neighbour over the past one-and-a-half years.

The complex relations between India and China had hit a new low over the military stand-off at Doklam Plateau in western Bhutan in June-August 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G-20 summit. He and Xi had joined Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend a Russia-India-China meeting on the sideline of the summit. The three leaders also joined the leaders of Brazil and South Africa for another meeting of the BRICS (a bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on the margin of the G-20 summit.

Modi and Xi earlier had a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit in Bishkek – the capital of Kyrgyz Republic – on June 13.

Misri on Friday also had a meeting with Paul Chan Mo-po, financial secretary of HKSAR Government, and held discussion on “areas of mutual interest, especially in the business, trade and investment fields”, tweeted the Consulate General of India in Hong Kong.