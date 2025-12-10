Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Apple previews Noida retail store ahead of launch

Like all global Apple Stores, the Noida outlet at DLF Mall of India is carbon neutral, as it is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 16:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Apple Noida store.

Apple Noida store.

Credit: Apple

More than 80 members will be there to assist shopper buy Apple products.

More than 80 members will be there to assist shopper buy Apple products.

Credit: Apple

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 16:25 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsApple StoreAppleDH TechNoida

Follow us on :

Follow Us