<p>Ahead of the December 11 launch, Apple has previewed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-to-open-its-fifth-store-in-noida-next-month-3812957">Apple Noida store</a>, its fifth retail outlet in India.</p><p>Apple Noida shares several design themes of the previous two stores-- Apple Hebbal (Bengaluru) and Apple Karegon Park (Pune) launched earlier this year.</p><p>The artwork at Apple Noida is adorned with rich, vibrant feathers inspired by the Peacock - India's national bird.</p><p>Also, like all global Apple Stores, the Noida outlet at DLF Mall of India is carbon neutral, as it is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.</p><p>Apple Noida will have more than 80 team members to assist customers in making purchases. It will house all the latest Apple products — including the latest iPhone Air, 17, 17 Pro series, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch Series 11 models and the all-new iPad Pro and 14-inch MacBook Pro, both powered by the M5 chip.</p><p>The Noida store is an omnichannel store, meaning customers can order the device online and pick it up at the outlet. And, retail employees will be able to set up the new Apple device in the quickest possible time.</p><p>Further, for select products such as AirPods, iPads and accessories, Apple Pencil and AirTags, customers are entitled to a personalised engraving option for free. Customers can customise their aforementioned Apple devices with a mix of emoji, names, initials and numbers. They also get multiple language options, including Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu and English.</p><p>Apple Noida will also play host to Today at Apple sessions. This will be hosted by Apple Creatives. The sessions can help customers get started with their Apple devices or learn new skills, whether it's taking better photos on iPhone, understanding Apple Intelligence, or learning how to draw with Apple Pencil on iPad. Group Booking is also available for families, friends, or business teams looking to expand their skills or create together as a collective.</p><p>Besides Bengaluru and Pune, Apple has stores in Delhi (Saket) and Mumbai (BKC). And, it has plans to open one more in Mumbai in the coming weeks.</p>