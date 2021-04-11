India bans export of Remdesivir till situation improves

India bans export of Remdesivir till Covid-19 situation improves

  Apr 11 2021
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 17:49 ist
India said on Sunday it had banned the export of anti-viral drug Remdesivir and its active pharmaceutical ingredients after a record spike in Covid-19 cases sent demand surging.

"In light of the above, Government of India has prohibited the exports of Injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the situation improves," the health ministry said in a statement.

Seven Indian companies have licensed the drug from Gilead Sciences, with an installed capacity of about 3.9 million units per month. 

