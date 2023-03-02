India, China foreign ministers discuss border peace on G20 sidelines

The foreign ministers of India and China discussed bilateral "challenges" on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, India said.

Also Read: India rejects China's claim about LAC normalcy, Jaishankar to host Qin Gang

"Our discussions were focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquility in the border areas," Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Twitter after meeting his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang.

Met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on sidelines of #G20FMM this afternoon. Our discussions were focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquillity in the border areas. We also spoke about the G20 agenda. pic.twitter.com/omGsuuznba — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 2, 2023

Relations between the Asian giants have soured since hand-to-hand combat and scuffles between border troops first broke out in 2020.

