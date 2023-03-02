G20: India, China discuss border peace

India, China foreign ministers discuss border peace on G20 sidelines

Relations between the Asian giants have soured since hand-to-hand combat and scuffles between border troops first broke out in 2020

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Mar 02 2023, 17:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 17:22 ist
Foreign ministers of India and China. Credit: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

The foreign ministers of India and China discussed bilateral "challenges" on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, India said.

Also Read: India rejects China's claim about LAC normalcy, Jaishankar to host Qin Gang

"Our discussions were focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquility in the border areas," Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Twitter after meeting his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang. 

Relations between the Asian giants have soured since hand-to-hand combat and scuffles between border troops first broke out in 2020. 
       

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
China
G20
G20 summit
Jaishankar
Galwan Valley

What's Brewing

Nagaland gets its first ever woman MLA

Nagaland gets its first ever woman MLA

Presuming mom asleep, B'luru boy stays 2 days with body

Presuming mom asleep, B'luru boy stays 2 days with body

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50K fine for violence, dharna

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50K fine for violence, dharna

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part II

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part II

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

 