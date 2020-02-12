India condemns attack in Afghanistan, asks Intl community to fight terror unitedly

India condemned the heinous terror attack in Afghanistan's Kabul on Tuesday and asserted that the international community must unite in the fight against terrorism.

A suicide attack targeting a military academy in the Afghan capital killed at least five persons early Tuesday, the first major assault in the city in months.

India in the strongest terms condemns the heinous terrorist attack, which led to the casualties of a number of Afghan nationals on Tuesday morning in front of the Marshal Fahim National Defence University in Kabul, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased and the injured and to the government and people of Afghanistan. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," it said.

The international community must unite in the fight against terrorism and hold the perpetrators and sponsors of terrorism to account, the MEA said.