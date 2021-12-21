India conveys concern to Sri Lanka over detention of fishermen

The High Commission of India in Colombo has taken up with the Sri Lankan government the issue of detention of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the navy of the island nation.

New Delhi conveyed its concern to Colombo over detention of the fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan authorities between December 18 and 20, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said. He said that the Government of India had so far received information about 68 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and 10 boats being taken into custody by the authorities of the neighbouring country.

The officials from the Consulate General of India in Jaffna in Sri Lanka met the detained fishermen and are providing all necessary support, including clothes, toiletries, snacks, dry essentials and masks, besides facilitating phone calls to relatives. The CGI in Jaffna is also arranging legal representation for the detained fishermen.

India’s consular officer visited a hospital and met one of the detained fishermen as he was indisposed.

“Our High Commission in Colombo has taken up the issue of early release of the Indian fishermen and boats with the Government of Sri Lanka,” Bagchi said in New Delhi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure early release and repatriation of the detained fishermen from Sri Lanka. Jaishankar apprised him and others of the current situation and underlined Government of India’s efforts to secure early release.

