India develops its first indigenous 9mm machine pistol

The weapon costs about Rs 50,000 and is said to fit a niche in the armed forces

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 14 2021, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 21:54 ist
The 9mm machine pistol was jointly developed by DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE). Credit: DRDO

The Indian Army and the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has knocked out an indigenously developed 9mm machine pistol in a record four months.

The weapon, which has been called Asmi (meaning pride, self-Respect and hard work,” was jointly developed by DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and the Indian Army’s Infantry school at Mhow.

The pistol is said to fire a standard 9 mm round. The weapon’s upper receiver is manufactured from aircraft-grade aluminium while the lower receiver has been moulded from carbon fibre. According to DRDO, 3D Printing process was used in designing and prototyping of various parts including trigger components made by metal 3D printing.

The weapon, which costs about Rs 50,000, is said to fit a niche in the armed forces as a personal weapon for heavy weapon detachments, commanders, tank and aircraft crews, drivers and dispatch riders, radio and radar operators. DRDO said that the weapon can be also employed in close-quarter combat, counter insurgency and counter terror operations.

“This is also likely to find huge employability with the central and state police organizations as well as VIP protection duties and policing,” DRDO added.

