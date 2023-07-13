India gives initial nod to buy French Rafale jets, submarines

India gives initial nod to buy Rafale jets, submarines

The deal will be for the purchase of 26 Dassault Aviation Rafale fighter jets, including four trainers, and for three Scorpene class submarines.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 13 2023, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 14:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's defence ministry has given initial approval to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets for its navy and three Scorpene class submarines, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in France.

Modi is on his way to deepen ties with New Delhi's oldest strategic partner in the West, with a slew of high-profile defence deals expected and a new joint plan to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific.

The deal will be for the purchase of 26 Dassault Aviation Rafale fighter jets, including four trainers, and for three Scorpene class submarines to be made by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders with France's Naval Group, the source told Reuters.

Read | IAF to deploy Rafale jets in first overseas exercise

The ageing fleet of India's Russian-made platforms, Moscow's inability to perform maintenance work, and delays in India's indigenous manufacturing plans for parallel platforms have necessitated the two new defence deals.

The marine version of Dassualt's Rafale jets, intended for India's first indigenous aircraft carrier commissioned last year, outperformed the American SuperhornetF18s in tests last year for Indian requirements.

Details on the deal value are not known yet.

India has relied on French fighter jets for four decades now. Much before buying Rafale in 2015, India bought Mirage jets in 1980s, which still comprise two squadrons of the air force.

In 2005, India bought six Scorpene-class diesel submarines from France for Rs 18,800 crore ($2.29 billion), the last of which will be commissioned next year.

($1 = 82.0769 Indian rupees)

India News
Rafale
France
Submarine
Indian Air Force

