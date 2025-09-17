Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

Executions of Iranians convicted of spying for Israel have significantly increased this year, with at least nine death sentences carried out in recent months.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 08:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 08:35 IST
World newsIranIsraelspyExecution

Follow us on :

Follow Us