<p>Dubai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran"> Iran</a> executed a man accused of spying for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a>, according to a report from state media on Wednesday that identified him as Babak Shahbazi.</p><p>Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with Israel, Iran has put to death many individuals it accuses of having links with Israel's Mossad intelligence service and facilitating its operations in the country.</p><p>Executions of Iranians convicted of spying for Israel have significantly increased this year, with at least nine death sentences carried out in recent months.</p><p>State media said Shahbazi had worked alongside Esmaeil Fekri, another convict executed in June for spying for Israel since early 2022.</p><p>Shahbazi was accused of using his position as a contractor installing cooling devices to collect information from sensitive locations such as server rooms as well as centres linked to the military and security apparatus.</p><p>The defendant's lawyer had requested an appeal to the Supreme Court, which rejected the request.</p>