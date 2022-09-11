India has given culture, civilization and peace to world: Lekhi

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi said on Sunday that India has given civilization, culture and peace to the world.

Addressing the inaugural session of the four-day global summit of the Brahma Kumari Sansthan on Sunday at its International Headquarters at Abu Road in Sirohi district, Lekhi said the prayer and thinking of the Indian society has been 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramaya' (May all be happy, all be free of illness).

She said India has given civilization, culture, and peace to the world.

She called upon the media that those who are doing work for the public interest in society should also be shown so that people can take inspiration from their good work.

Former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi said people are being taught values, civilization, culture, yoga, spirituality through Brahma Kumaris from where practical knowledge is being imparted to the society.

He said that only Yoga will bring change in the world. Peace will come in the world only through yoga and spirituality. From here the message of peace is being given to the world through the knowledge of the soul, he added.

Om Prakash Yadav, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in Haryana Government said there is no service greater than human service, service to the poor and cow. Non-violence has been our culture.

He said that values are the result of good deeds, "if we do the right work, if we do it in the right direction then everything will be fine."

Rajyogini Dadi Ratanmohini, Chief Administrator of the institute said the whole world is eager to see a glimpse of Golden India today.

More than 5,000 academicians, politicians, social workers, media persons, Vice Chancellors of various universities are participating in the global summit.