Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Araga likens I.N.D.I.A. bloc to a big zoo

Addressing a press meet , the MLA said that each party in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has been coming up with an ‘impracticable manifesto’ and thus the alliance has become a centre of chaos.
DHNS
Last Updated : 05 May 2024, 22:36 IST

Thirthahalli, Shivamogga district: BJP legislator Araga Jnanendra has likened the I.N.D.I.A. bloc to a big zoo.

Addressing a press meet here on Sunday, the MLA said that each party in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has been coming up with an ‘impracticable manifesto’ and thus the alliance has become a centre of chaos. “The bloc appears like a big zoo,” he said.

Jnanendra said the Congress could not be designated as a principal opposition party in in 2019, since it secured only 52 seats and it won’t be any better this time.

The Congress has not declared its prime ministerial candidate till now and it lacks leadership, he said.

Published 05 May 2024, 22:36 IST
