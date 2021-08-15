'India must march on with new pledges for next 25 yrs'

India has to march ahead with new pledges for the next 25 years: PM Modi

Modi, who hoisted the tricolour at the historic Red Fort before his speech, stressed that the day should not be merely a ceremony

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 15 2021, 08:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 08:17 ist
PM addresses the nation from the Red Fort. Credit: Twitter screengrab/BJP4India

India has to march ahead with new pledges for the next 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday while addressing the nation on India’s 75th Independence Day.

"We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence," the prime minister said.

Read more: Heavy security cover in Delhi on Independence Day

Modi, who hoisted the tricolour at the historic Red Fort before his speech, stressed that the day should not be merely a ceremony.

People can take pride that the world's largest Covid vaccination programme in going on in the country, he said. He lauded doctors, nurses as well those involved in vaccine manufacturing and others involved in fighting Covid-19.

Pain was one of greatest tragedies of last century, the prime minister said while asserting that August 14 will be remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

He also lauded India's Olympic contingent, which was present at the Red Fort, and said their performance encouraged the youth of the country. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Independence Day celebrations
Independence Day
Red Fort
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

DH Toon | All play, no work makes Parliament dull

DH Toon | All play, no work makes Parliament dull

Record number of children hospitalised with Covid in US

Record number of children hospitalised with Covid in US

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 