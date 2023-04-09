PM announces tiger census, India home to 3,167 tigers

India home to 3,167 tigers, says PM Modi at event to mark 50 years of Project Tiger

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 09 2023, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 13:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

India currently habitats 3,167 tigers in the wild, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mysuru on Sunday after his visit to Mudumalai tiger reserve, to commemorate 50 years of Project Tiger, which is being hosted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) at the Convocation hall of KSOU (Karnataka State Open University).

More to follow...

India News
Project Tiger
Tigers

