India, Japan discuss space policies, developments

India, Japan discuss space policies, international developments in space domain

The deliberations happened at the second India-Japan Space Dialogue which was held in virtual mode

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 02 2021, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 22:24 ist
The two sides exchanged information on their respective space policies and priorities. Credit: iStock Images

India and Japan on Tuesday exchanged information on their respective space policies and priorities as well as international developments in the space domain, including space security. 

The deliberations happened at the second India-Japan Space Dialogue which was held in virtual mode.

The Indian delegation was co-led by Joint Secretary, Disarmament and International Security Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and Scientific Secretary, ISRO, while the Japanese delegation was co-led by Deputy Assistant Minister, Foreign Policy Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs /Ambassador (Policy Planning & International Security Policy) and Director General, National Space Policy Secretariat, Cabinet Office, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The two sides exchanged information on their respective space policies and priorities, international developments in the space domain including space security, space situational awareness, global navigation satellite systems, and bilateral cooperation between ISRO-JAXA, space industries and technology trade, it said.

