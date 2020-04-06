'India learnt to live without politics, religion'

India learnt to live without politics, religion during lockdown: G Madhavan Nair

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 06 2020, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 17:18 ist
G Madhavan Nair.(Credit: DH File Photo)

"The country has learnt to live without politics and religion," says eminent scientist G Madhavan Nair on the lockdown imposed across the nation to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"This is a great achievement," observed the former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

He said this trend should be continued after every election, with all the political activities pushed into the background and everybody concentrating on nation-building.

On COVID-19, Nair told PTI: "Actually, many of these viruses are dormant on the earth, and when favourable conditions come, they flare up. If you look at the last three centuries or beyond, once in 100 years, something or the other breaks out. So, its a natural phenomenon."
 

He said Indians have demonstrated their unity, standing up together without any caste, creed and political colour in the battle to combat the spread of the Coronavirus, adding, the same approach should be adopted in nation building.

Nair said implementation of various measures aimed at halting the spread was being spearheaded largely the bureaucracy, who have risen up to the occasion extremely well and same tempo has to be maintained.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

In the matter of bringing COVID-19 relief package to people, India has been able to cut out the middle-men, he said.

"Previously all the funds used to be leaked out to middlemen and that used to really deny benefits which are supposed to reach the people. So that process (cutting out middlemen), if it's continued, it's definitely good for the country," Nair said.

Noting that India has a huge domestic market, he pitched for giving a thrust to the indigenisation progragramme, which perhaps had taken a back-seat for quite some time because of readily available things outside.

"Now is the time for Indian industries and research laboratories to wake up and give a big push to indigenisation drive," Nair underlined.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
G Madhavan Nair
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 