India lists Pak-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as UN-listed terrorist

Weeks after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) listed Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday listed him as a UN-listed terrorist. As per the MEA, the order comes into effect immediately.

Makki is the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed, the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa.

"The order comes into effect immediately," said the Ministry of External Affairs.

The government said it has learnt that Makki was serving as head of a few groups under LeT.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the ministry has welcomed the decision of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

"Makki was given many roles by the LeT. He was also raising funds to spread terrorist activities. Listing him as a terrorist will be effective to stop his terrorist activities," said Bagchi.

On January 17, the UNSC's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee had added Makki, who was involved in raising funds, recruiting and radicalising youths to resort to violence and planning attacks in India, including the Mumbai terror attacks, to its list of designated terrorists.