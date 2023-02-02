India lists Abdul Rehman Makki as UN-listed terrorist

India lists Pak-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as UN-listed terrorist

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 02 2023, 07:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 07:50 ist
Abdul Rehman Makki. Credit: IANS Photo

Weeks after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) listed Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday listed him as a UN-listed terrorist. As per the MEA, the order comes into effect immediately.

Makki is the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed, the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa.

"The order comes into effect immediately," said the Ministry of External Affairs.

The government said it has learnt that Makki was serving as head of a few groups under LeT.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the ministry has welcomed the decision of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

"Makki was given many roles by the LeT. He was also raising funds to spread terrorist activities. Listing him as a terrorist will be effective to stop his terrorist activities," said Bagchi.

On January 17, the UNSC's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee had added Makki, who was involved in raising funds, recruiting and radicalising youths to resort to violence and planning attacks in India, including the Mumbai terror attacks, to its list of designated terrorists.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Terrorist
Pakistan

What's Brewing

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Bangalore: A paradise lost

Bangalore: A paradise lost

Romanian court denies bail request for Andrew Tate

Romanian court denies bail request for Andrew Tate

What is Hindenburg Research?

What is Hindenburg Research?

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget

DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

Tendulkar felicitates women U19 WC-winning cricket team

Tendulkar felicitates women U19 WC-winning cricket team

George Michael, Willie Nelson among Rock Hall nominees

George Michael, Willie Nelson among Rock Hall nominees

First tigress brought to MP under special project dies

First tigress brought to MP under special project dies

 