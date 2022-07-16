India logs 20,044 new Covid-19 cases, 56 deaths

India logs 20,044 new Covid-19 cases, 56 deaths

Active cases now stand at 1,40,760

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 16 2022, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2022, 09:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Saturday reported 20,044 fresh coronavirus cases, 18,301 recoveries, and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Active cases now stand at 1,40,760 while the daily positivity rate is at 4.80 per cent.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

