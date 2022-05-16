India logs 2,202 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload at 17,317

India logs 2,202 new Covid-19 cases, 27 more deaths

In the last 24 hours, 27 more persons succumbed to the virus

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 16 2022, 09:26 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 10:25 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

With 2,202 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,31,23,801 while the active cases dipped to 17,317, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,241 with 27 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 375 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.74 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,82,243, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 191.37 crore. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. 

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
India News

