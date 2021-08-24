India logs 25,467 new Covid-19 cases, 354 deaths

India logs 25,467 new Covid-19 cases, 354 deaths

Active coronavirus cases now account for less than 1 per cent of total cases

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 24 2021, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 09:29 ist
Representative Image: AFP File Photo

India on Tuesday reported 25,467 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

The cumulative death toll rose to 4,35,110 with 354 more fatalities.

Active coronavirus cases now account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.98 per cent -- lowest since March 2020.

India's active caseload stands at 3,19,551, lowest in 156 days. Meanwhile 39,486 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

On 9/11, the deadliest attacks in history

On 9/11, the deadliest attacks in history

Buildings built with thermocol could be quake-resistant

Buildings built with thermocol could be quake-resistant

RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study

RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study

DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'

DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'

Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study

Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study

America's tallest man dies at age 38

America's tallest man dies at age 38

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

 