India logs 25,467 new Covid-19 cases, 354 deaths

India on Tuesday reported 25,467 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

The cumulative death toll rose to 4,35,110 with 354 more fatalities.

Active coronavirus cases now account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.98 per cent -- lowest since March 2020.

India's active caseload stands at 3,19,551, lowest in 156 days. Meanwhile 39,486 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours.