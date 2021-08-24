India logs 25,467 new Covid-19 cases, 354 deaths

India on Tuesday reported 25,467 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.
The cumulative death toll rose to 4,35,110 with 354 more fatalities.
Active coronavirus cases now account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.98 per cent -- lowest since March 2020.
India's active caseload stands at 3,19,551, lowest in 156 days. Meanwhile 39,486 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
On 9/11, the deadliest attacks in history
Buildings built with thermocol could be quake-resistant
RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study
DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'
Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study
America's tallest man dies at age 38
IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair