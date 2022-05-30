India logs 2,706 Covid cases, active caseload at 17,698

India logs 2,706 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload at 17,698

DH Web Desk,
  • May 30 2022, 09:05 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 09:05 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India on Monday reported 2,706 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 4,31,55,749, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

The active cases jumped to 17,698 in the last 24 hours. 

The overall toll currently stand at 5,24,611 with 25 more fatalities. 

More to follow...

