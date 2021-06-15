India logs 60,471 new Covid-19 cases; 2,726 deaths

India logs 60,471 new Covid-19 cases; 2,726 deaths in 24 hours

The recovery rate climbed further up to 95.43 per cent, while the active cases dipped by 59,780 to 9,13,378

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 15 2021, 09:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 09:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

India's daily Covid-19 cases continued to decline as the country saw 60,471 infections and 2,726 deaths in the past 24 hours, data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

With this, the total cases climbed to 2,95,70,881, while the death toll stood at 3,77,031.

The recovery rate climbed further up to 95.43 per cent, while the active cases dipped by 59,780 to 9,13,378.

A total of 39,27,154 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered on Monday.

More to follow...

Check out DH latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

 