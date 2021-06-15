India logs 60,471 new Covid-19 cases; 2,726 deaths in 24 hours

India's daily Covid-19 cases continued to decline as the country saw 60,471 infections and 2,726 deaths in the past 24 hours, data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

With this, the total cases climbed to 2,95,70,881, while the death toll stood at 3,77,031.

The recovery rate climbed further up to 95.43 per cent, while the active cases dipped by 59,780 to 9,13,378.

A total of 39,27,154 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered on Monday.

